Five projects for Gold Town

Tavua Town

The Tavua Town Council is spearheading five transformative projects that promise to redefine the landscape of the Gold Town.

CEO Sailosi Sawana highlights the significance of these initiatives, emphasizing their importance in addressing longstanding challenges and paving the way for a brighter future.

Sawana says that to address a critical need in the community, the maintenance of the Tavua Market is a priority in the short term; however, in the long run, they plan to build a new market.

However, Sawana says efforts to secure a suitable plot for the past two decades have proven to be a complex task, especially given the mataqali land status.

“The plan by the council is to when we have constructed the new market, on the new market land, then the current market site will be a new bus stand. Right now, all the PSV bases, taxis, carriers, minibus, bus, all are on the Kings Highway. So, it has been like that since the council was declared in 1992.”

He says another key project that has garnered attention is the upgrade of the children’s park, a venture made possible through a generous donation of over $60,000 from Fiji Water.

Also, the council is involved in developing a new car park, a move aimed at improving accessibility and easing traffic concerns in the town center.

Sawana further reveals that the council has been diligently working towards finding a new dump site to address waste management concerns, acknowledging the need for a sustainable and efficient solution to handle the town’s growing waste.

Tavua District population is 23,000.