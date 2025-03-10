Five juveniles among 21 charged

Five juveniles were among the 21 people charged last month for incidents of serious crimes other than sexual violence offenses.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions says the 21 people were charged with 24 counts of serious offenses.

There were 15 victims of the 24 counts of serious offenses.

There was one count of manslaughter, three counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of burglary, five counts of aggravated burglary, seven counts of theft, one count of arson, one act with intent to cause grievous harm, one count of grievous harm, one count of failure to give a fingerprint to a public officer, one count of giving false information to a public officer, and one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

It says an 18-year-old man was charged with an act with intent to cause grievous harm to a 33-year-old man.

The accused person allegedly unlawfully wounded the victim with an iron rod.

There was one incident where two 17-year-old boys were charged with aggravated burglary and theft.

The juveniles allegedly broke into a school and stole various stationery, a brush cutter, and extension cords. In another incident, a 17-year-old boy, alongside an 18-year-old and a 22-year-old man, was charged with the aggravated robbery.

The accused persons allegedly stole a mobile phone and $373 cash from a 38-year-old man. A 17-year-old boy was charged with aggravated burglary and theft; however, this matter was discontinued due to insufficient evidence.

A 14-year-old boy was charged with the unlawful possession of illicit drugs. The juvenile was found in possession of 6.8 grams of cannabis sativa.

In another incident, a 43-year-old man was charged with the grievous harm of a 50-year-old man.

Cash and assorted items were stolen during the alleged aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary offenses, which consisted of house and school break-ins and day and night street muggings.

There was one incident where a 26-year-old man was charged with aggravated robbery and false information to a public officer.

The accused person allegedly robbed $8000 from a 69-year-old man and gave a false name to the police officer. In another incident, a 32-year-old man was charged with burglary, theft, and failure to give fingerprints to a public officer; however, this matter was discontinued due to insufficient evidence.

