Fitness is key in the fight against cancer, says Ravunawa

Regular physical activity plays a crucial role in the fight against cancer, says Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa.

He says at the same time, the people should also adopt an active lifestyle to significantly reduce the risk of the disease.

Speaking following the Fiji Cancer Society’s World Cancer Day walk in Suva yesterday, Ravunawa emphasized that while regular health check-ups are important, maintaining a healthy lifestyle through proper nutrition and physical activity goes a long way in preventing cancer.

“Cancer is a serious concern for the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, and it is important that we know about our health, stay healthy by eating healthy food, and also be physically active.”

Ravunawa also highlighted the importance of family and community support, noting that events such as the cancer walk demonstrated national unity and solidarity in the fight against the disease.

Participants not only completed a 5km walk around Albert Park but also took part in warm-up and cool-down Zumba sessions organized by Zumba with Liti.

Fitness instructor Litiana Miller says it is encouraging to see strong community participation, adding that physical activity helps people take better care of their health while supporting a meaningful cause.

Regular exercise is not just a lifestyle; it reinforces fitness as a key pillar in Fiji’s ongoing cancer prevention efforts.

