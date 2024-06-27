Fisheries Minister granted bail

Fisheries and Forestry Minister Kalaveti Ravu

Fisheries and Forestry Minister Kalaveti Ravu has been released on bail by the Sigatoka Magistrates Court this afternoon.

He is charged with one count of abuse of office.

It is alleged that between 25th July 2023 and 31 August 2023, Ravu interfered in the lawful process of a Ministry of Forestry investigation into the illegal trade of banned species of beche-de-mer.

He appeared together with Regional Manager North Tekata Toaisi who is charged with one count of aiding and abetting abuse of office.

It is alleged that Toaisi, while employed with the Ministry aided and abetted the Minister in committing the offence of abuse of office.

Manager Legal Laite Bokini-Ratu informed the court that the first phase of disclosures has been served.

Resident Magistrate Jeremaia Savou granted a cash bail of $1,000 for Ravu while Toaisi has been granted a non cash bail of $1,000.

Both accused have been ordered not to re-offend while on bail, not to interfere with the prosecution witnesses.

A stop departure order has been issued against the two.

Ravu and Toaisi have been ordered to report to the Nabua and Lami Police Station respectively on the last Saturday of every month commencing from 27th July.

The matter has been adjourned to 29th July and will be called in the Suva Magistrates Court.