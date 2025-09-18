First green supply chain led by women

[Source: Fiji Commerce & Employers Federation (FCEF)/Facebook]

Eighteen women-led micro businesses will be Fiji’s first cohort of the Supplier Development Program.

This is a new initiative aimed at enabling local enterprises to supply sustainable, Pacific-made products to the region’s tourism and events industry.

Launched by the Fiji Commerce & Employers Federation in collaboration with the UNDP Pacific Office in Fiji earlier today.

The six week program supported by the Australian High Commission will equip participants with the tools to scale production, access new markets, and offer eco-friendly alternatives to traditional supply chains.

The program is a response to the growing environmental concern that a single conference attendee can generate nearly 2kg of waste daily, highlighting the urgent need for greener solutions in tourism and events.

To ensure the women entrepreneurs are digitally ready, Vodafone Fiji is also supporting the program through its VitiKart platform, while the Reserve Bank of Fiji is providing tablets and leading e-commerce training.

These digital tools will allow participants to build their online presence and tap into wider markets.

The SDP will be delivered through FCEF’s Fiji Enterprise Engine (FEE), the country’s first private sector-led business accelerator.

