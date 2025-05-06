Four fires reported across Fiji in first week of May

[Photo Credit: Supplied]

The National Fire Authority has recorded four fire incidents in just the first week of this month.

NFA Chief Executive Puamau Sowane is urging homeowners to secure their properties when leaving, even if their absence will only be for a short period.

Sowane says they are increasingly finding a rise in the number of property fires when a house is vacant.

In one incident on Sunday, a property was destroyed by fire at Vunarewa, Kavanagasau, Sigatoka.

The house belonging to a farmer sustained damage estimated to be around $20,000.

Two people who were in the house at the time escaped unhurt.





In another incident on Saturday, a six-bedroom wooden and concrete house on Belo Street, in Samabula, Suva, was damaged by fire.

Four people were occupying the house, which sustained more than 90% structural damage during the fire, although the estimated cost of damage caused could not be determined.

Last Friday, in Tavua, a partly concrete and wooden three-bedroom house was damaged by fire.

The house was vacant at the time of the fire.

The estimated cost of damage is $50,000.

And in Savusavu, a property was destroyed by fire at Narain Heights.

The single-room villa was vacant at the time of the incident.

