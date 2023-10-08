Blaze engulfs Nadi backroad timber yard

A fire consumed a timber yard located in Nadi’s backroad this afternoon, leaving a trail of devastation in its wake.
The fire, which quickly escalated to a raging blaze, prompted an immediate response from firefighters.
They worked tirelessly to bring the fire under control.
FBC News understands an investigation will soon be launched to determine the root cause of the fire.
