FIPRA reviews AI music copyright

The Fiji Performing Rights Association board is continuing its discussions on the use of artificial intelligence in music and its impact on copyright laws.

FIPRA Chair Isireli Gumatua says more time is needed to fully review AI-generated work before making any public statements.

Gumatua says they are currently assessing all aspects of AI music to ensure it complies with existing copyright regulations.

Article continues after advertisement

“The board is finding a solution at the moment on how we can collaborate AI music with the original composer. If that can be added to the original composer’s database, then it will be a benefit to the composers if their song is being remixed and renewed by AI.”

Gumatua says the board is also exploring ways to collaborate AI music with original composers.

He says one proposal under consideration is adding AI-remixed or renewed songs into the original composers’ database, which could provide additional benefits to rights holders.

Gumatua says the focus remains on finding a fair solution that works for everyone involved, while protecting the rights of composers and encouraging innovation.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.