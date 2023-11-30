Film Fiji injects millions

Culden Kamea

More than $100 million of dollars has been injected into the Fijian economy through the local film industry.

This was highlighted by Culden Kamea, the board Chair of Film Fiji.

He says that the actual money spent on local products and services in Fiji by overseas production companies is about net $78 million this year alone with the numbers continuously growing.

Kamea also says that they hope to grow those investment as it assists the Fijian economy.

He states that 30 to 40 percent goes into salaries and wages of the locals involved in the production while 30 odd percent is spent on hotel accommodations while the rest of it is goes to miscellaneous items like catering, equipment, construction hire to name a few.