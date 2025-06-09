Fiji’s ocean stories hit the big screen

file photo

National Geographic’s Pristine Seas is in Fiji and it is here to do more than just explore.

It’s capturing our ocean stories on film, turning tradition into something permanent.

Environment and Climate Change Permanent Secretary Dr Sivendra Michael said the project was about more than research, it is about preserving identity and passing on knowledge to the world.

“Because stories get passed down at different levels so coming from like our traditional leaders would be a very different lens to seeing it from a science lens to seeing it from like first-hand camera, you know, and just visualizing what that means. I think that’s really important because people can then resonate with that story.”

Dr Michael said the stories from our people become evidence, powerful proof to help push for stronger ocean protection globally.

He also states that global recognition of Pacific climate challenges is crucial, and that true empathy emerges when others witness the impacts firsthand not through statistics, but through lived stories of rising seas, dying reefs, and disappearing island homes.

Blue Prosperity Fiji Regional Director Arther Sokimi explained that this partnership means better data, better decisions, and a clearer future for Fiji’s oceans.

He adds that proper equipment has been provided to explore the depths of Fiji’s ocean and examine its various strata.

Sokimi said this would also deepen our understanding of what lies beneath and what doesn’t, helping to inform key decisions for the country.

