Fiji’s legal system going through transformation

Participants at the Attorney General’s Conference in Nadi

The legal landscape in Fiji is undergoing a dynamic transformation.

This is according to Solicitor General Ropate Green during the 25th Attorney General’s Conference in Nadi.

Green, addressing over 400 participants, emphasizes the evolving nature of Fiji’s legal system, presenting both challenges and opportunities.

He says the event would serve as a catalyst for ongoing collaboration and learning within the legal fraternity.

Green expresses confidence that the selected topics for discussion would spark transformative conversations among practitioners.

“The Attorney General’s Conference is a time that not only do we hold substantive discussion on various trending legal issues, we also see it as an opportunity for members of the legal fraternity to connect and network with their fellow peers.”

According to the Solicitor General, the conference agenda strategically focuses on addressing new and emerging challenges within the legal system, as well as analyzing recently enacted legislation.

Green adds that the goal is to foster discussions that would contribute to the continued evolution of Fiji’s legal framework.

The conference will end tomorrow.