Fiji’s climate targets most ambitious yet says Bulitavu

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/ Facebook]

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Mosese Bulitavu says Fiji’s new climate commitments mark the country’s most ambitious push yet to confront the climate emergency.

Speaking in Parliament, Bulitavu confirmed Fiji has formally submitted its third Nationally Determined Contribution known as NDC 3.0 to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, warning that the world is fast approaching the limits of what the climate can safely absorb.

“Overshooting the 1.5 degrees threshold would mean the amplification of every climate hazard that already threatens Fiji, such as the rising sea levels, more intense tropical cyclones, collapsing coral systems, and the destabilising impacts of food security, infrastructure and economy.”

He stressed that the latest scientific assessments and even an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice reinforce that nations now have a legal duty to prevent further climate harm.

NDC 3.0 sets a target to cut 36 percent of emissions from Fiji’s energy sector by 2035, with near-100 percent renewable electricity expected by 2030.

For the first time, Fiji has also added specific mitigation goals for agriculture and waste, including methane reduction and biogas systems for farmers.

Bulitavu says the plan includes a new acknowledgment of “loss and damage”, recognising impacts that cannot be adapted to and makes clear that Fiji’s full climate response will depend on increased global finance and technology support.

“This NDC is not just a policy paper — it is Fiji’s declaration that we will act with science, law and responsibility to protect our people and our future.”

He says government will now move to cost and implement the plan across communities, the private sector and all ministries, reaffirming Fiji’s commitment to defending the 1.5-degree threshold.

