Fiji’s cattle industry at risk from deadly diseases

The Minister for Agriculture, Tomasi Tunabuna, has warned Parliament that Fiji’s cattle industry faces serious threats from two endemic diseases—brucellosis and bovine tuberculosis.

He explained that both illnesses reduce fertility, milk production, and overall herd performance, causing major economic losses for farming families.

“Infected cattle may show signs such as weight loss, chronic cough, reduced milk production, and general weakness. Although many animals remain asymptomatic in early stages, meaning they cannot show these symptoms in the early infection stage. Bovine tuberculosis poses serious economic challenges for the Fijian livestock sector because it reduces productivity, impacts trade, and requires strict testing and culling programmes to control its spread.”

Between 2018 and 2021, more than 3,000 cattle were found infected with bovine tuberculosis, while brucellosis outbreaks have also disrupted productivity and posed risks to public health.

The Minister stressed that controlling these diseases is a national priority, with measures including regular testing, culling of infected animals, quarantine, and stronger biosecurity.

He assured Parliament that the Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways remains committed to revitalising the cattle sector, supporting farmers, and safeguarding food security.

Tunabuna also confirmed that compensation is provided to farmers whose cattle test positive for diseases such as bovine tuberculosis, with payments made depending on whether the entire animal or only portions of meat are condemned.

