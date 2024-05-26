Party to discipline MPs

Sixteen FijiFirst MPs who voted in favor of increasing salaries and allowances for MPs will be disciplined.

This, according to a statement released this evening by Party President Joji Setakala.

He states that the measures outlined in the Party’s Constitution will be taken to discipline the MPs.

Setakala explains that the Party’s Acting General Secretary, Faiyaz Koya had specifically directed the MPs on Friday morning to vote against or abstain from voting on the salary and benefit increase for the President, Prime Minister, Ministers, Assistant Ministers, Deputy Speaker, Whips, Speaker, Leader of the Opposition and Members of Parliament.

The MPs who went against this directive were Mosese Bulitavu, Sanjay Kirpal, Semi Koroilavesau, Shalen Kumar, Virendra Lal, Ioane Naivalurua, Sachida Nand, Vijay Nath, Viliame Naupoto, Ratu Josaia Niudamu, Penioni Ravunawa, Taito Rokomatu, Inia Seruiratu, Alipate Tuicolo, Naisa Tuinaceva and Jone Usamate.

The Central Executive Committee of the party will now take steps to address this issue.

Only three FijiFirst MPs were among the seven who voted against the salary increase.

They were Faiyaz Koya, Hem Chand, and Premila Kumar.

Four MPs had abstained from voting: Joseph Nand, Viam Pillay, Rinesh Sharma and Ketan Lal.