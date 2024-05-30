FijiFirst MPs terminated

The 17 Fiji First Members of Parliament who voted in favor of increasing salaries and allowances for MPs have today been terminated from the party.

One of the MPs who was amongst those terminated, has confirmed to FBC News that they have got their termination letters, and they as a group will be issuing a statement soon.

The MPs are Mosese Bulitavu, Sanjay Kirpal, Semi Koroilavesau, Shalen Kumar, Virendra Lal, IoaneNaivalurua, Sachida Nand, Vijay Nath, Viliame Naupoto, Ratu Josaia Niudamu, Penioni Ravunawa, Taito Rokomatu, Inia Seruiratu, Alipate Tuicolo, Naisa Tuinaceva and Jone Usamate.

The Party’s Acting General Secretary, Faiyaz Koya had specifically directed the MPs last Friday morning to vote against or abstain from voting on the salary and benefit increase for the President, Prime Minister, Ministers, Assistant Ministers, Deputy Speaker, Whips, Speaker, Leader of the Opposition and Members of Parliament.

Only three FijiFirst MPs were among the seven who voted against the salary increase.

They were Faiyaz Koya, Hem Chand, and Premila Kumar.

Four MPs had abstained from voting: Joseph Nand, Viam Pillay, Rinesh Sharma and Ketan Lal.

According to section 63(h) of the Constitution, the seat of a Member of Parliament becomes vacant if the member votes or abstains from voting in Parliament contrary to any direction issued by the political party for which he or she was a candidate at the time he or she was elected to Parliament, without obtaining the prior permission of the political party.

The seat also becomes vacant if an MP is expelled from the political party for which he or she was a candidate at the time he or she was elected to Parliament and the expulsion was in accordance with the rules of the political party relating to party discipline and the expulsion did not relate to any action taken by the member in his or her capacity as a member of a committee of Parliament.