Fijians warned against new potential scam

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is warning Fijians against a new potential scam, similar to last year’s infamous EbayShop Scam which resulted in considerable financial losses for many Fijians.

The Commission is currently working closely with the anti-scam taskforce and is currently monitoring a group called the “Elite Society’ which is recruiting members of the public on social media, primarily Facebook.

The scheme presented has many of the markers of a “pyramid scheme”, specifically in the guise of multi-level marketing.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica is calling Fijians to be vigilant and has cautioned against the lure of quick profits. “

He says last year’s EbayShop scam is a stark reminder of the consequences of ignoring warnings from regulatory bodies.

He says scammers are adept at persuasion, leading victims to a false sense of security before vanishing with their investments and is strongly advising Fijians against participation in these schemes and encourages those seeking advice to contact the authorities.

Kamikamica says the Anti-Scam Taskforce has been made aware of this latest scheme and has swiftly started its due diligence.

FCCC Chief Executive, Joel Abraham, says that healthy scepticism is the best form of defense against such schemes and for Fijians to be vigilant.

He says these schemes disproportionately target the most vulnerable segments of the community, such as the elderly, those with limited education, or people facing financial difficulties who are desperate.

Abraham says they are conducting a thorough investigation to get to the bottom of the matter.