Fijians seek protection visas as Rabuka questions necessity

More than 4,000 Fijians residing in Australia are looking to the Fijian government for support in securing protection visas.

During an interaction with the Fijian community in Sydney, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka was made aware of this concern.

A woman conveyed the Fijians’ desire for the Fijian government’s intervention.

She mentioned that they had drafted a letter on this issue and submitted it to Australia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Penny Wong.

Prime Minister Rabuka was informed that Wong had responded, acknowledging the letter’s receipt.

However, Prime Minister Rabuka questioned the necessity of obtaining protection visas, given that Fiji is now under new leadership.

Nevertheless, he stated that this topic is among the seven pillars of discussion he intends to have with Australia’s Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese.