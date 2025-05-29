Fijian interns to digitise museum collection

Fiji Museum

Six Fijian interns have been recruited by the Fiji Museum to begin digitising its collection of approximately 10,000 objects.

This follows delays caused by the pandemic and renovations.

Fiji Museum Chief Executive Andy Lowe says the work is funded through a $457,000 grant from the US Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation, awarded in 2021.

He adds the digitisation project will make Fiji’s cultural heritage accessible online to a global audience and help connect local communities.

Lowe stresses that the initiative marks a significant step in preserving and sharing national heritage with future generations.

The US Ambassador to Fiji Marie Damour says the project not only supports cultural preservation, but empowers young people to engage with and promote Fiji’s history.

The work is expected to be completed by early 2026.

