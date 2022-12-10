SODELPA intends to support the children of indentured laborers

[File Photo]

The Social Democratic Liberal Party acknowledges the significant contribution made by indentured laborers and their descendants to the advancement of Fiji.

Therefore, according to SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka, if elected, they will implement laws to support the children of indentured laborers who were forcibly pushed into the system.

Gavoka claims that they would pursue reparations from the British and Australian governments through international relations.

Article continues after advertisement

The SODELPA Leader says if elected they will seek an apology from Great Britain for the atrocities committed against the laborers.

“We know that it’s justified. It was inhumane the way Girmitiyas were treated. There should be some redress. We are going to put aside $10m every year to help the descendants of the Girmitiyas, It is a small sum but what we would like to see is that the Australia and British Government to also contribute to the redress.”

Gavoka says they will seek compensation for displaced laborers and their descendants.

SODELPA is supporting Dildar Shah, a candidate who petitioned the British and Australian governments for compensation in 2001 and gathered nearly 110,000 signatures in support of his cause.

Candidate Dildar Shah asserts that during the indenture system, indentured laborers made an annual economic contribution of about $45 million to Australia.

SODELPA in its manifesto has also revealed that they will build an Indentured Museum to commemorate the historical significance and will also create a register for the original descendants of the indentured laborers.