Fiji women's entrepreneurship driving progress

There is progress in Fiji women’s entrepreneurship, which is creating more innovation, social change, community development, and employment.

This has been highlighted by the Labasa Special administrator’s Chair, Paul Jaduram, while speaking at the Northern Women Expo, citing the low participation of women in the workforce.

Jaduram says the government, under the Ministry of Women, is now committed to achieving gender equality and women’s empowerment as one of the means to tackle such issues.

“Today is a celebration not only of creativity and craftsmanship, but of strength, resilience, and the unwavering spirit of women across the Northern Division. In Fiji, women’s participation in the workforce is low, and women’s entrepreneurship rates are even lower. However, this government is changing.”

Jaduram has also challenged men to give their wives, mothers, daughters, and any female member of the family the respect and support they deserve to effectively participate at all levels of development for the betterment of individuals, families, and communities.

Meanwhile, more than 200 women from Cakaudrove, Bua, and Macuata are part of the 2025 Northern Women Expo at Subrail Park, Labasa, which will conclude tomorrow.

