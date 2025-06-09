FIJI Water Foundation awards millions in community grants

Twenty-two organizations have received 2025 community grants from the FIJI Water Foundation totaling $4.9 million.

Director Semi Lotawa says this year’s recipients are working to tackle some of the country’s most pressing challenges, and the Foundation looks forward to seeing the incredible impact of their initiatives.

Among this year’s recipients is Cure Kids Fiji, which will advance its work to combat Rheumatic Heart Disease by funding vital research and life-saving medical care for children with serious health conditions.

The Foundation is one of the largest philanthropic organizations in Fiji.

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Established in 2007 and supported by The Wonderful Company’s co-owners, Lynda and Stewart Resnick, the Foundation invests in and collaborates with the communities where its employees live and work, with a strong focus on the provinces of Ra, Ba, and Rewa.

Since its inception, the FIJI Water Foundation has contributed over $47 million to projects that support education, health and wellness, clean water access, and community development.

Applications are now open for the 2026 FIJI Water Foundation Community Grants program through April 30, 2026.

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