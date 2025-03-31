Fiji urged by IUCN to speed up BBNJ agreement approval

The International Union for Conservation of Nature believes that Fiji should expedite the ratification of the Marine Biodiversity of Areas beyond National Jurisdiction.

IUCN Environmental Legal Officer Frances Disiga emphasizes that Fiji’s prompt ratification of the agreement is crucial not only for the nation’s environmental stewardship but also for its role in shaping global ocean governance.

She states that the BBNJ Agreement will allow Fiji to enhance the protection of its marine resources, including critical ecosystems.

Article continues after advertisement

“Fiji can benefit from marine genetic resources, scientific cooperation, technology transfer, and capacity building initiatives and equitable benefits sharing provisions will also allow Fijian institutions to engage in global marine biotechnology research, potentially unlocking new economic opportunities.”

Disiga adds that IUCN is ready to assist Fiji in the process of ratifying and implementing the BBNJ Agreement.

“IUCN remains committed to supporting Fiji and other Pacific nations in this endeavor by providing legal and technical expertise, capacity building support, and policy guidance.”

A report on this is expected to be presented to Parliament in the next sitting.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.