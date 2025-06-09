Fiji updates environment law to tackle pollution and illegal development

Minister for Environment and Climate, Mosese Bulitavu [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

The Environment Management Act 2005 has served Fiji for 20 years but is now outdated.

Minister for Environment and Climate, Mosese Bulitavu, says the Act was designed at a time when environmental legislation focused largely on administrative processes, without the pressures Fiji faces today—rapid development, expanding urban growth, climate impacts, complex waste streams, and increasing illegal activities.

He adds that over the years, Fiji has experienced legal disputes, ambiguous responsibilities, slow approval processes, and limited enforcement powers.

Bulitavu says the current legislation does not provide adequate tools to address illegal developments quickly, nor does it give sufficient authority to respond immediately to pollution risks or environmental emergencies.

Bulitavu adds that the Environment Amendment bill 2025 B addresses these gaps.

It provides a comprehensive, modern, and accountable framework aligned with contemporary environmental governance, national development priorities, and the rollout of the Building Permit Approval System.

He says Cabinet has expressly directed the amendment and tabling of this Bill to support national development reforms, including digitized approvals.

Delays in updating the law have allowed illegal developments, pollution breaches, and compliance loopholes to continue, creating financial and environmental risks.

On the consultation process, Bulitavu explains that it follows Cabinet direction and policy endorsement, with close collaboration with the Office of the Solicitor General.

He adds that the Bill also strengthens waste management by allowing fixed penalty notices and prosecution for non-payment, ensuring better compliance and monitoring of waste facilities.

