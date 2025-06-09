Fiji to upgrade customs system under Pacific Trade initiative

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has clarified that the Pacific Healthy Islands Transformation Project and the Accelerating Trade Facilitation and Logistics in the Pacific Project are two separate World Bank-supported initiatives, each serving distinct development goals.

While speaking on the Accelerating Trade Facilitation and Logistics in the Pacific Project, Rabuka says the project aims to reduce the time and cost of trade across the Pacific by modernizing customs operations, improving logistics systems, and strengthening regional cooperation.

This regional program involving six Pacific Island countries including Fiji, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Kiribati.

The Prime Minister says that for Fiji, the project will enable the upgrade of the national customs management system to a modern, platform that allows data exchange with partner countries.

“Enhanced connectivity will also help countries address longstanding supply chain bottlenecks and lower transport costs.”

Rabuka adds this will accelerate development in the region between partners.

He says that this collaborative approach will help create a more integrated regional trading system that benefits all participating countries.

Rabuka says that trade today depends heavily on speed, transparency, and access to information and digitalization is the key to achieving all those three.

Member of Parliament Premila Kumar questioned the PM on the project’s cost.

“My question to the Prime Minister is the duration of the project. I know that the project is run by World Bank. What is the duration of the project, and is there any cost associated with Fiji?”

PM says that the development of the system, that will depend on how well our own authorities and the agencies here work with the other international agencies that are working together in the development.

Rabuka adds that the progress of the projects will be tracked using international benchmarks, such as the World Bank’s “Business Ready” report and the World Customs Organization’s Time Release Study, which measure efficiency in customs and border operations.

