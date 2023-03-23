Fiji to participate in UN water conference

Netherlands Non- Resident Ambassador to Fiji, Adrianus Van Der Vorst.[Source: Twitter]

The international community will come together to host the UN water conference in New York this year.

The Netherlands Non- Resident Ambassador to Fiji, Adrianus Van Der Vorst, has welcomed Fiji for their participation in the conference and says Fiji will give a perspective of all those that are not easily heard in conversations about water.

He emphasized that water gives more opportunities in terms of economic development.

“We’re very happy to also host Fiji and the Fiji participation in that conference because it gives the perspective of all of those that are not easily being heard of in those conversations about water. Water as an opportunity, water with regard to life, to food, water relevant for peace and water, especially as an opportunity for the future.”

Van Der Vorst also says that he is keen on seeing the outcome of the conference.