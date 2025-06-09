Fiji to introduce cards for children of diaspora

[File Photo]

The government is exploring a system similar to India’s Overseas Citizens of India cards for the children of the Fijian diaspora.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad revealed this at the opening of the new Sarada Medical Centre in Nadi, largely funded by Fijians in the United States through the South Pacific Relief Fund.

Prasad highlighted the significant contributions of the diaspora to Fiji’s growth. He noted that the government has reduced the cost of passports for returning diaspora from $4,500 to $1,500 to acknowledge their role.

He added that efforts are now underway to assist their children through the development of Overseas Citizens of Fiji cards.

“We are also making sure that the children of our diaspora, if they want to come back to Fiji, don’t even have to claim a Fijian passport. We are looking at developing a system like India, where you have the OCI card, we want to bring something like OCF, Overseas Citizens of Fiji.”

The Deputy Prime Minister stated that the government aims to recognise the diaspora’s contributions and has created an environment that encourages further investment, thereby boosting confidence in Fiji’s economy.

