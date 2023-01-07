Fiji to grow its tourism market with China

Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka [left] during a courtesy call made by China’s chargé d'affaires and Political Counselor, Wang Xuguang [Source: Fijian Government]

Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka assures the People’s Republic of China’s chargé d’affaires and Political Counselor, Wang Xuguang that Fiji wants to grow its tourism market with China further.

During a courtesy call made by Xuguang to the new Minister for Tourism, Gavoka says the Ministry stands ready to support marketing efforts through Tourism Fiji and Fiji Airways.

He says Fiji received approximately 46,000 tourists per year pre-COVID from China, and it has been one of Fiji’s top five source markets.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation further expressed the Ministry’s intention to pursue further areas of mutual cooperation, including capacity building and training.

Xuguang says with the easing of restrictions in mainland China, Fiji can expect a rebound in Chinese tourists.

He adds China, as a longstanding bilateral partner of Fiji, wishes to continue contributing to the Fijian economy, and the Chinese community in Fiji has today become an important part of Fijian society.