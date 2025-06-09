Fiji to build network of humanitarian warehouses

Minister for Disaster Management Sakiasi Ditoka [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

The government is moving to strengthen Fiji’s disaster preparedness, with a series of new humanitarian warehouses planned across the country.

Minister for Disaster Management Sakiasi Ditoka says discussions are underway, and several suitable sites have already been identified.

Fiji will also host a regional humanitarian warehouse, ensuring critical supplies are pre-positioned for rapid response across the Pacific.

In some areas, warehouses are already operational, while planning continues for new facilities.

“For Lautoka they had constructed the facility where our staff would be accommodated in during disasters and we have also in talks with our donors like New Zealand to have a warehouse constructed in Labasa.”

Nakasi will host a new facility to support the country’s most populated division during disasters.

The government is also in talks with Fiji Airports and the Australian Government to finalise the location of the regional warehouse.

“We are talking about the construction of a warehouse at Nadi Airport for regional disaster support”

These warehouses are part of the government’s strategy to boost national resilience ahead of increasingly severe natural disasters.

