Fiji to boost international protection for kava

file photo

Fiji is set to enhance its ability to protect and boost cultural and traditional products particularly kava at the international level.

This as more than 20 participants from both public and private sectors are taking part in a workshop on Geographical Indications and the Lisbon System.

The workshop in Suva is organized by the World Intellectual Property Organization.

Article continues after advertisement

The workshop aims to deepen participants’ understanding of the Lisbon System and the Geneva Act, and how these international instruments can support Fiji’s goals in developing and protecting Geographical Indications.

Attorney-General Graham Leung says initiative is a step forward in promoting sustainable economic development, preserving cultural heritage, and increasing the global visibility of Fijian products.

Leung says the program contributes to strengthening Fiji’s intellectual property framework, elevating the status of traditional products, and integrating them into international systems of IP protection and recognition.

He add that GIs present not only a tool for protection but also an opportunity to transform and promote other valued Fijian products such as Fiji Water, virgin coconut oil, masi, and traditional handicrafts on the global stage.

Leung also emphasised that the system offers multiple strategic benefits, including legal certainty and enforceability of GIs across all member states.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.