Fiji strengthens sugar sector collaboration with India

Fiji is committed to tackling the effects of climate change, which remains a major threat to sugarcane production across the country.

This has been highlighted by Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs and Sugar Industry Charan Jeath Singh during a bilateral meeting with Sanjeev Yadav, Secretary for Food and Nutrition of the Government of India.

Singh says they are working on strategies and technologies to improve climate resilience, water conservation, and sustainable farming.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that Fiji is interested in exploring renewable energy options such as biofuels and solar power to reduce emissions and operational costs.

Singh expressed his gratitude to Yadav for India’s continued friendship and support, and reiterated Fiji’s commitment to enhancing collaboration for a more resilient and sustainable sugar industry.

Yadav also reaffirmed India’s continuous commitment to supporting Fiji’s sugar industry, through various technical collaboration.

Singh reaffirmed Fiji’s longstanding historical and cultural ties with India, rooted in over 146 years of shared history through the sugar industry.

He acknowledged India as a valued bilateral partner and expressed sincere appreciation for the ongoing technical and capacity-building support provided by the Government of India through the Indian High Commission in Suva.

Singh is currently in San Jose, Costa Rica, attending the 66th International Sugar Organization (ISO) Council Workshop and Meeting.





Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.