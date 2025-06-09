Fiji strengthens leadership in ocean and climate action

[File Photo]

The climate and environment has reaffirmed Fiji’s global leadership in ocean and climate action, linking environmental protection with national resilience and sustainable development.

Speaking at the run for climate event in Suva today, Permanent Secretary Dr Sivendra Micheal emphasized that for island nations like Fiji, the climate crisis is not an abstract issue but a lived reality.

“For island nations like ours, vulnerability is not a headline it is a lived experience especially as the country prepares for the upcoming COP30 Climate Conference in Brazil.”

Micheal adds that Fiji continues to lead international and regional efforts on the ocean-climate nexus.

“As a large ocean state, the ocean is our identity central to our lives, our economy, our culture, and our livelihoods. Our reefs protect our coasts, our mangroves shield our villages, and yet all are under threat.”

He also noted the country’s National Ocean Policy and Blue Economy Framework outline ambitious goals to protect 30 percent of Fiji’s Exclusive Economic Zone and sustainably manage 100 percent by 2030.

“These initiatives align with Fiji’s Climate Change Act, which formally recognizes the ocean as a key component of its climate response.”

The Permanent Secretary further said Fiji’s approach emphasizes inclusion and youth leadership and the Alliance for Future Generations, one of the country’s largest youth networks, continues to play a central role in raising awareness and driving grassroots action in the country’s effort towards climate awareness.

