Fiji set to become Pacific hub for trade and tech

Manoa Kamikamica [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

The government is laying the groundwork for economic diversification beyond tourism, says Government MP Manoa Kamikamica.

He said the People’s Coalition Government has focused on structural reforms since taking office in December 2022, positioning Fiji as a Pacific hub for ICT, agriculture and trade.

Kamikamica states this move is supported by a $6 billion investment pipeline.

“Commercial agriculture surges with private investments like Aitken Spence’s model farm in Western Viti Levu for pineapples, strawberries, and cocoa, Fiji Water’s citrus in Vanua Levu, and networks for coffee and poultry feed replacing $18 million in imports. Upcoming legislation on kava, medicinal cannabis, mahogany, and bamboo promises landowner justice and scaled production, exemplified by a local farmer’s six-tonne pineapple export to New Zealand via Investment Fiji. High-end tourism like Sofitel-Vatutalei and trade pacts such as PACER+ and UAE EPA further broaden the base.”

Kamikamica said this approach aligns with the National Development Plan 2025-2029, which emphasizes economic resilience, people empowerment and good governance while delivering essential services such as clean water, improved infrastructure, healthcare and education.

He added that the government’s blueprint extends to every province through MSMEs, cooperatives and value-added models engaging smallholders and landowners.

This, he states ensures communities can withstand economic shocks.

Investors are showing renewed confidence with a chartered accountant describing the pipeline as unprecedented and signaling safety for both local and international capital.

Kamikamica said the Coalition’s three-year focus on water, drainage and healthcare, combined with regulatory reforms was designed to drive growth while embedding climate resilience, gender equality and indigenous participation as core priorities.

