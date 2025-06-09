Fiji set for key tourism industry convention

[Source: File Photo]

The Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation will host the Third Fiji Tourism Convention in Nadi next month.

This year’s theme, “Tourism Beyond Boundaries,” reflects Fiji’scommitment to unlock new frontiers in inclusive, resilient, and sustainabletourism.

Building on the success of previous conventions, the gathering will expand its focus to embrace cross-sector collaboration, community partnerships and resilience.

The Convention will position tourism not only as a key economic driver, but as a platform that transcends traditional boundaries—geographical, social, and economic.

The third FTC will bring together industry leaders, policymakers, and tourism professionals from around Fiji to discuss the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the tourism sector.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive, Dr Paresh Pant says that the Convention is an essential platform for aligning our collective ambitions for the sector.

Pant says that as the government continues to invest in strengthening our destination, through infrastructure, community development, and long-term resilience, Tourism Fiji is better positioned to amplify Fiji’s story to the world.

He further adds that this Convention will help them understand emerging needs, hear directly from their industry and communities, and refine how they promote and market Fiji in an increasingly competitive global landscape.

The two-day event will feature keynote speakers, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, providing a platform for participants to share insights and strategies for leveraging tourism as a force for positive change and sustainable economic development.

Discussions will build on the resolutions of the last Convention.

