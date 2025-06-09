Fiji Rice to promote homegrown produce at Diwali Dhoom

Fiji Rice will be among the many stalls at the Radio Fiji Two/Mirchi FM Diwali Dhoom at Damodar City tomorrow, using the event to promote locally grown rice and support hardworking Fijian farmers.

Fiji Rice Sales and Marketing Manager, Nilesh Chand, says the event provides a unique opportunity to engage with the community and highlight the value of homegrown products.

“Supporting local rice production benefits everyone, especially our farmers who work tirelessly to provide for the nation. The Diwali Dhoom allows us to connect with the community and show the value of homegrown products.”

The Diwali Dhoom promises an evening filled with vibrant entertainment, cultural performances, and a variety of stalls showcasing products and services.

Competitions including Thali and Sweets, Rangoli, poster contests, and Diya decoration will also give the community a chance to showcase their creativity and Diwali spirit.

The Mirchi FM & Radio Fiji Two “Rewa” Diwali Dhoom will begin from 6 pm tomorrow at Damodar City, Labasa, offering music, color, and celebration for all ages.

