Fiji reviews drug penalties with focus on law and public input

Minister for Justice and Acting Attorney General Siromi Turaga says that any proposed changes to the penalties for drug offenses must align with the National Counter Narcotic Strategy 2023-28 and be grounded in a robust and coherent legal framework.

Responding to a question in parliament, Turaga says the changes must consider international obligations and the impact on law enforcement, the judiciary, and correctional services.

He adds that such reforms must align with traditional, political, and legal mandates, reflecting national values and constitutional responsibilities.

Turaga says Section 4 of the Illicit Drugs Control Act 2004 makes the unlawful import or export of illicit drugs an offense, punishable by up to 1 million in fines, life imprisonment, or both.

“Subsection 2: In any proceeding under this part, proof of lawful authority lies upon the accused person. The second relevant part is Section 5, which deals with unlawful possession, manufacture, cultivation, and supply.”

Turaga says current sentencing guidelines under Sections 4 and 5 of the Illicit Drugs Control Act 2004 may apply to each case, taking into account mitigating and aggravating factors and the specifics of sentencing for each individual.

He adds that, according to the strategy, people aged 18 to 35 make up 65% of drug-related arrests in Fiji, making them the most affected age group.

“Ages 36 to 55 years are the second most affected group, contributing to 29% of arrests. Juveniles below 18 years represent 4% of arrests. Those aged 56 years and older account for a smaller percentage. In terms of ethnicity, the iTaukei community is disproportionately affected, with 80% of drug-related arrests in the first half of 2020.”

Turaga says that they are consulting the public and will respond to calls for harsher penalties with proper resources, legal frameworks, and training for communities, civil servants, the judiciary, and law enforcement agencies.

