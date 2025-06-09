Fiji rejects budget-tourism race despite Bali pressure

File Photo

Fiji will not cheapen its brand as a tourist destination.

That’s the firm message from Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka, as comparisons continue to be made with low-cost holiday hotspots like Bali.

Despite Australia remaining Fiji’s largest visitor market, Gavoka says Fiji will not compete in a price war, insisting the country delivers a completely different standard and experience.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji’s arrivals from Australia remain strong, but Bali’s aggressive promotions and cheaper packages have raised questions about Fiji’s competitiveness But Gavoka is adamant Fiji will not sell itself short.

“Tourism is seven months of plenty, five months of famine. The famine is the low season. And in the low season, you will have attractive airfares and attractive hotel rates.So there will be packages designed by operators in Fiji to make Fiji attractive to markets like Australia and others.”

He says Fiji’s brand is built on quality, culture, hospitality, and high service standards qualities he insists cannot be compared to low-cost destinations.

So it’s a demand and supply situation, but our operators know how to handle those low seasons. We must be careful that we do not undersell Fiji. We are a quality product, and people are happy with our products. Don’t undersell Fiji — that’s very critical. Seasonality is played by the markets.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica shares the same view, saying Fiji’s evolving marketing strategy is attracting new markets and keeping tourism strong.

You will see some very attractive rates that come in during the low seasons, but don’t undersell Fiji.Before, it was predominantly a mum-and-dad, school-children market. And it’s become a lot more broader and more sophisticated. And I think the more regular services to America have created a different type of market set. For example,

$1,000 Fijian is only $500 U.S. So I suspect there will be a lot more flow from the U.S. Because Fiji is still viewed as cheap.So I think it’s more just a mix of the market may have changed a little bit.

Kamikamica says diversification from North America to emerging Asian markets is strengthening the industry and keeping arrivals stable.

With tourism contributing nearly 40 percent to Fiji’s GDP, both leaders say maintaining quality remains the top priority.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.