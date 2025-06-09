Fiji Red Cross steps up early climate action efforts

The growing threat of climate change is placing unprecedented pressure on small island developing states, particularly in the Pacific, where the impacts are proving devastating.

Speaking regarding the recent International Court of Justice legal opinion on holding big emitters accountable, Australian Red Cross Development specialist Veronica Bell, says that there is a need for locally led solutions with youths at the fore front.

Bell highlights the role of Pacific organizations in driving adaptation and mitigation efforts and holding emitters responsible for their actions.

“We’re seeing really devastating impacts of climate change here, and it’s important that local organizations are leading efforts to drive change.”

Bell says with the launch of Fiji Red Cross Society’s Early Action Protocol, the organization is now able to take preventive measures ahead of disasters, rather than only responding in their aftermath.

She adds that this positions Fiji Red Cross perfectly to be a leader in this area as it is not just about responding, but also the need to take action beforehand.

The early action plan marks a shift in disaster management for Fiji, giving communities a critical head start in preparing for the worsening effects of a changing climate.

