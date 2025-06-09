Fiji Pine’s new office and clean water project unveiled

[Source: Fiji Pines / Facebook]

Fiji Pine has opened a new office in Ra.

This is a strategic move to boost development in the division and strengthen its ties with local communities.

Minister for Fisheries and Forestry Alitia Bainivalu said the new office was more than just a physical space, it would serve as a central point for partnership between Fiji Pine and the communities.

Article continues after advertisement

She said it would drive economic growth and community welfare.

“This new station is a symbol of progress and purpose, it marks a strategic step by Fiji Pine Limited to brings services closer to the communities that matters most. Today’s opening is not just about infrastructure, it’s about strengthening connection, enhancing excess and uplifting the economic potential of our rural areas.”

Bainivalu also pointed to the completion of staff housing and the commissioning of a new borehole to supply clean water.

These initiatives, she stated reflect the government’s ongoing commitment to improving infrastructure and raising living standards in Ra.

The Minister also emphasized the importance of these developments within the broader context of the government’s vision for balanced and inclusive growth across Fiji.

Bainivalu acknowledged Fiji Pine’s involvement in the national Tree Planting Initiative, a project aimed at planting 30 million trees over 15 years, which will help restore degraded lands and boost climate resilience.

The new office, she states represents a clear commitment from Fiji Pine to sustainable development and local empowerment.

The Minister also reiterated the importance of public-private partnerships in achieving long-term environmental and economic goals.

With this step, Bainivalu added that Fiji Pine and the government aim to ensure that the forestry sector and Ra’s communities thrive together in the years to come.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.