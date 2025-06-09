Fiji Pine trust sets new direction with rebranded Logo

Fiji Pine Trust has launched a new logo as part of a broader effort to rebuild its image with landowners and refocus its long-term goals.

Chairman Semi Degei states that this change signifies a fresh start for the Trust after years of concerns about its performance.

The new look aims to reshape the organization’s image and strengthen its commitment to the people it serves.

Degei notes that this is the Trust’s third logo since 1999.

The new identity was developed during the Fiji Pine Trust Strategic Planning Workshop held this year, which included partners from the Itaukei Trust Fund, TLTB, the Ministry of Forestry, and the Fiji Pine Group.

The workshop also established a new mission, vision, and slogan to guide the Trust over the next five years.

According to Degei, the rebrand marks the first step in rebuilding capacity within the organization before implementing broader programs for landowners.

He emphasizes that the Trust’s long-term goal is to create generational wealth for pine landowners.

Degei describes the new vision as a lighthouse, steering the Trust back to its core duty.

“The image of the Fiji Pine Trust in the past years has always been negative. I think changing the logo will change the face, and then with the capacity building and what’s been planned for the next five years, working with the strategic plan, this will allow us to build a generational wealth process for the next coming generation of landowners in the Fiji Pine industry.”

With its updated guiding statement placing landowners at the center of sustainability, he asserts that their welfare and interests will shape every decision as the Trust moves forward.

