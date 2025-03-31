Fiji Pine expands with new office

[Source: Supplied]

The Fiji Pine Group celebrated a major achievement with the opening of its new office in Drasa, Lautoka.

Executive Chairman Ratu Rakuita Vakalalabure congratulated the management team for their focus on leadership and excellence.

Ratu Rakuita also expressed his thanks to the managers for their dedication in creating a better and more efficient workspace.

He noted that this development would help the company continue to grow and serve with excellence.

He also acknowledged Project Team Leader Aminiasi Natoga and his team for their hard work in bringing the office to fruition.

The new office not only provides a modern work environment but also serves as a hub for innovation, collaboration, and excellence.

The opening of this office is part of a wider capital works program for the Group which includes expanding operations at pine stations in Drasa, Lololo, Navosa, Ra and Nadi this year.

Board members Moriti Nasau, Sairusi Bulai and Taniela Nakibo were also present at the event.

