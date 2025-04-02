News

Fiji partners with UNDP to boost sustainable tourism

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

April 2, 2025 3:13 pm

[Source: Supplied]

The Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation has partnered with the United Nations Development Program Pacific Office to enhance resilience in the tourism sector.

This alliance aims to balance tourism growth with environmental sustainability, climate considerations and disaster risk management.

The partnership focuses on ensuring that tourism development provides equitable community benefits while preserving Fiji’s rich cultural heritage.

Key initiatives include embedding two government positions dedicated to capacity building, enhancing community-based tourism and implementing Fiji’s National Sustainable Tourism Framework 2024-2034 with an emphasis on risk-informed strategies.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka reiterated the significance of this collaboration.

Gavoka states that integrating resilience into governance systems not only protects livelihoods but also ensures the preservation of natural and cultural treasures for future generations.

Permanent Secretary Salaseini Daunabuna also spoke about the importance of tourism as a driver of economic growth and cultural exchange.

She said that building governance systems that incorporate risk-informed decision-making was a crucial step towards long-term sustainability.

UNDP Pacific Office Deputy Resident Representative Abduvakkos Abdurahmanov noted that tourism has the potential to accelerate sustainable development, reduce poverty and promote cultural heritage.

