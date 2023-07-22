Fiji gets the job done at home

Fiji Water Flying Fijians against Tonga during the Punjas Pacific Battle at Churchill Park today.

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians have unconvincingly beaten Tonga 36-20 during the Punjas Pacific Battle at Churchill Park.

Fiji and Tonga went head-to-head in a gripping encounter that had fans on the edge of their seats from the opening whistle.

The match kicked off with an explosive start, as Fiji wasted no time in making their mark. In just the 5th minute, Tonga’s collapse of the maul resulted in a penalty try, granting Fiji an early 7-point lead.

Caleb Muntz calmly landed the conversion, adding to the home team’s advantage.



Fiji’s attacking prowess was further on display in front of a good crowd, as their lanky centre, Waisea Nayacalevu, struck a significant blow to the Tongan defence.

A well-executed move allowed Nayacalevu to slice through the opposition, securing Fiji’s second try of the game. The stadium erupted in cheers as Fiji extended their lead to 12 points.

The Fijians continued to dominate proceedings, showcasing their versatility and skill in set pieces.

A beautifully orchestrated maul in the corner saw hooker Sam Matavesi crash over the try line, bringing the home crowd to their feet once more.

Unfortunately, Muntz missed the conversion, but Fiji still managed to stretch their lead to 19-nil.

As the half progressed, Tonga fought back with their trademark mauling play.

Hooker Siua Maile powered his way over the line, giving the visitors their first taste of points, narrowing the deficit to 19-5.

Tonga’s momentum surged, and they struck again in the 20th minute through a clever pick and drive executed by lock Halaleva Fifita.

Otumaka Mausia’s successful conversion brought Tonga closer, trailing 19-12.

Determined to close the gap, Tonga opted for a penalty kick when Fiji committed an infringement in their own territory.

Mausia stepped up confidently, adding three points to the scoreboard and reducing Fiji’s lead to just four points.

With both teams fiercely contesting possession and territory, Fiji’s attacking flair shone through once more just before halftime.

A series of precise cut-out passes found Josua Tuisova, who bulldozed through the Tongan defense to secure Fiji’s fourth try of the match. As the halftime whistle blew, Fiji held a commanding 26-15 lead.



The second half kicked off with a bang for Tonga as they executed a superbly crafted move inside Fiji’s 22, allowing replacement wing Kyren Taumoefolau to dart over in the corner.

However, Mausia’s missed conversion meant that the visitors still trailed 20–26, leaving them hungry for more points to close the gap.

Both teams seemed to grapple with some early second-half jitters, making uncharacteristic errors that led to frustration on the field.

It was during this period that Fiji’s coaching staff decided to introduce the influential Semi Radradra, hoping his presence would ignite the team’s performance. While Radradra’s entry did spark some life into the Fijians, they continued to be plagued by their own mistakes, preventing them from capitalizing on promising opportunities.

The ever-dangerous Tuisova, with his blistering speed and powerful runs, could have easily added two more tries to Fiji’s tally, but handling errors thwarted his efforts.

Fiji’s struggles to maintain possession and retain control of the ball were a recurring theme throughout the match, much to the frustration of the home crowd.

However, Fiji’s perseverance paid off when they were awarded a crucial penalty in the 68th minute. Caleb Muntz stepped up confidently and slotted the three-pointer, extending Fiji’s lead to 29-20 and providing some much-needed breathing space.

With only ten minutes left on the clock, the Flying Fijians showed their dominance once more, as a driving maul powered them over the try line for their fifth try of the match.

Replacement halfback Peni Matawalu was the one to claim the valuable five-pointer. Muntz’s successful conversion further solidified Fiji’s position, now holding a commanding 36-20 lead.

Despite Tonga’s valiant efforts to mount a comeback, Fiji’s tenacity, discipline, and dogged determination proved too much for the visitors to overcome.

The Flying Fijians managed to see off a brave Tongan side, much to the delight of their passionate home supporters.