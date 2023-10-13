Fiji opens doors to all Fijians living overseas

Immigration Minister Pio Tikoduadua

All Fijians living overseas who are registered in the Vola ni Kawa Bula and those descended from Fijians but are living overseas will qualify to enter, work, and reside in Fiji.

This was highlighted by Immigration Minister Pio Tikoduadua at a press conference this afternoon.

Tikoduadua says no longer will bureaucratic walls separate these Fijians from the land that they cherish, regardless of race.

Article continues after advertisement

“This process will work as a “permit exemption” under immigration law. Of course, one has to apply for the exemption before entering Fiji but once you do enter, you are free to work, reside, open up a bank account, and do business in Fiji like any other Fijian.”

Tikoduadua says descendants of Fijians, from 10th October, 1970, will qualify under the new permit exemption.

The Minister adds the specific process will be communicated through the Immigration Department.