Fiji makes strides in removing abandoned fishing vessels

The government has reported significant progress in efforts to clear abandoned fishing vessels from Suva Harbour, improving maritime safety and protecting the marine environment in the country’s busiest port.

Fiji Ports Corporation Limited, in collaboration with the Joint Maritime Environment Committee, has successfully reduced the number of derelict vessels within port limits from 44 in 2024 to 20 as of last month.

Throughout last year, thirteen vessels were removed, most of which were safely scuttled at approved locations provided by the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji.

Since January, FPCL has removed an additional seven vessels, including six longline fishing boats which were restored to operational status and have departed the port.

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One vessel, was safely scuttled at approved coordinates.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka praised the coordinated efforts, highlighting the importance of protecting Fiji’s marine environment, ensuring safe navigation, and preserving the customary fishing rights of iTaukei communities.

The government also acknowledged the support of the Waitt Foundation, which has contributed to the removal of high-risk derelict vessels.

In January, the funding structure was revised to channel support directly through FPCL for contractor payments.

FPCL expects to finalize the updated funding arrangements by April 2026, with full operational removal activities planned soon after.

This ongoing initiative represents a major step toward maintaining clean, safe and navigable harbours while preserving Fiji’s rich marine resources for future generations.

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