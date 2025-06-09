Fiji makes historic $160 million investment to empower MSMEs

The Government has made a record investment of nearly $160 million this financial year to support Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises the largest allocation ever and a 33% increase from last year.

Minister for Commerce and Business Development, Esrom Immanuel, told Parliament that this level of support strengthens innovation, helps businesses withstand economic shocks, and drives inclusive growth.

He adds that the Government’s long-term target is to enable MSMEs to contribute 40% of Fiji’s GDP by 2030.

To encourage more enterprise creation, Immanuel also announced new financial incentives, including a 150% tax deduction for businesses that donate to accredited start-up incubators and accelerators.



Minister for Commerce and Business Development, Esrom Immanuel [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Fiji’s MSME sector is becoming stronger, more resilient, and more innovative, ensuring opportunities reach communities across the country.

