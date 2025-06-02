Fiji leads regional dialogue on digital security

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications]

Fiji has reaffirmed its regional leadership in digital cooperation as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communications, Manoa Kamikamica, chaired the 4th Ministerial panel discussion on “Secure and Trusted Digital Environment” during the Asia-Pacific Telecommunity Ministerial Meeting held last month.

The panel aimed to explore how APT member countries can build secure and trusted digital environments that protect personal data, promote transparency, foster public trust, and enhance resilience against cyber threats to ensure online safety for all.

It brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, including government officials, regulators, international organizations, and private sector leaders, to address pressing challenges and emerging opportunities in digital infrastructure, cybersecurity, and inclusive connectivity.

Article continues after advertisement



[Photo Credit: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications]

Kamikamica guided discussions toward practical, inclusive approaches to cybersecurity and digital transformation which are key priorities for small-island states navigating the complexities of the global digital landscape.

Experts in the industry raised concerns about outdated infrastructure in crucial sectors and the growing vulnerabilities posed by adversarial threats targeting artificial intelligence systems.

It was strongly advocated that Governments adopt modernization mandates, establish clear AI security policies, and foster deeper collaborations with the private sector to enhance collective digital defence.

Director of the Telecommunication Development Bureau at the International Telecommunication Union Dr. Cosmas Zavazava, contributed valuable insights on the critical role of policy alignment and international cooperation in accelerating digital transformation.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.