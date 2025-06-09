Fiji leads every emergency response in the region

The country has maintained a strong record of regional disaster response, says Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Sakiasi Ditoka.

He states Fiji has consistently deployed personnel and resources to assist Pacific neighbours during crises since 2023 including cyclones, earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

Ditoka detailed Fiji’s response to Tropical Cyclones Kevin and Judy in Vanuatu in February 2023.

A 56-member team repaired schools and public facilities, provided clinical services and coordinated with the Vanuatu NDMO.

Fiji also sent a 33-member team to New Zealand after Cyclone Gabriel to help with rapid response, debris clearance and infrastructure repairs.

Following the 2024 Vanuatu earthquake, Fiji deployed a five-member technical team and donated FJ$1 million to support recovery efforts.

These actions, Ditoka states show Fiji’s commitment to regional solidarity under the Boe Declaration and the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.

He added that Fiji’s National Disaster Risk Management Office has strengthened domestic preparedness. Seventy-two fully trained personnel are ready for deployment and the new National Disaster Risk Management Act ensures structured support for regional assistance.

On the Pacific Humanitarian Response Coordination Mechanism (PResCoM), Ditoka said it has been endorsed by Pacific disaster ministers. It will integrate into standard procedures for national disaster officers.

He clarified that PResCoM does not replace existing bilateral agreements. Instead, it allows countries to request coordinated support from the Secretariat of the Pacific Community, letting national agencies focus on domestic response.

Ditoka adds that Fiji mobilises quickly and stands with its neighbours.

He said the country turns solidarity into action and ensures timely, effective disaster assistance across the Pacific.

