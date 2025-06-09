Fiji joins the Pacific Waste Action Project

Minister for Environment Mosese Bulitavu

Fiji has formally joined the Sustainable Waste Action in the Pacific Project Phase 2, a regional initiative aimed at tackling waste management and pollution challenges across island countries.

Funded by the Agency of the Frontiers Development and implemented by the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environmental Program , the three-year project (2025–2028) will support Fiji alongside Kiribati, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, and two French territories.

Minister for Environment Mosese Bulitavu says, under this agreement, Fiji will be allocated approximately $772,000 for national activities.

“This ensures that countries like Fiji receive coherent and mutually reinforcing support across the multiple programs. The benefits for Fiji, for Fiji, SWAP2 will deliver targeted support in four key areas. One, reducing marine litter through improved surveys, coastal cleanups, data collection, and community awareness that informs national policy interventions.”

The project will run until September 2028.

Equipment and assets procured will be handed over to the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change to ensure continuity.

Bulitavu says, preparatory discussions with SPREP are already underway, with community-level activities expected to begin in February 2026.

He says SWAP2 will reinforce Fiji’s broader waste reforms, including the review of the Container Deposit Regulation, and help transition towards a more circular, resource-efficient economy.

