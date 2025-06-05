Fiji-India relations strengthened

New India Assurance has marked 75 years of service in Fiji.

The company is celebrating its long-standing presence and contribution to the country’s economic and social development.

Minister for Finance and Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad acknowledged the company’s role in supporting Fijians, building partnerships and contributing to national welfare.

He said the milestone also reflects the broader strength of Fiji-India relations, which have deepened since the arrival of indentured laborers and continue to shape key sectors.

“Last month, we celebrated our Gilmit Day which is a celebration and a recognition of the history of Indian indentured labourers who arrived in Fiji in 1879. And since then, the relationship between Fiji and India has not only grown, but in recent times, it has been elevated to the next level.”

Prof Prasad also outlined India’s role in developing Fiji’s healthcare infrastructure as a clear example of this enduring partnership.

He said the bilateral relationship remains grounded in resilience and a shared outlook for progress.

The company’s growth over the decades has played a part in advancing local livelihoods and reinforcing the ties between the two countries.

