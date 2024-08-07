Fiji-India relations expand beyond culture

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

Fiji and India’s relationship now extends beyond cultural and religious ties, focusing significantly on trade, development, and international cooperation.

This was highlighted by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Biman Prasad, during his meeting with the Indian diaspora yesterday.

Prasad emphasizes the importance of the evolving partnership between Fiji and India, pointing out that the scope of their cooperation extends into various critical areas.

He adds the trade between Fiji and India has been growing, and there are numerous opportunities for businesses in both countries to explore new markets and partnerships.

“There are a lot of synergies, a lot of exchanges and cooperation that we can have in the area of health, education, renewable energy. As you know, India is building a 100-bed super-specialty hospital. It will be good for Fiji, it will be good for the Pacific.”

Prasad also highlights the importance of educational exchanges between the two countries.